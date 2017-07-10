Goodbye Slackware, hello CentOS

Microlinux is currently moving its desktop and server systems from Slackware to CentOS, for a variety of reasons. While I won’t engage in futile arguments over the respective merits of these two Linux distributions, let me offer a few words of explanation at least. Slackware and CentOS are two very different beasts, and I have a soft spot for both of them. It’s just that in the current state of things, the latter is much more adapted to my company’s needs. And yes, I still have to update the information on that website.

I’m regularly offering training courses for Linux admins, which up to this point have been based on Slackware Linux. The first part of these courses has been published in book form, and students generally enjoyed the course. But in the long run, I’ve decided to base my future Linux training on RHEL/CentOS, since this is what the majority of companies are using on their servers, in France at least. And I don’t want to paint myself into a corner.

Last but not least, while Slackware is a fine and reliable system, there’s too much stuff missing, at least for my needs. On the latest count, the MLED/MLES repositories contained more than 1.500 (!) extra packages for 32-bit and 64-bit servers and desktops based on Slackware 14.0, 14.1 and 14.2. These last months, I spent a significant amount of my time compiling and updating stuff. And since my company is a one-man-company, I can’t afford to do that in the long run.

If you want a rock-solid, reliable and functional Linux desktop with bells and whistles that JustWorks(tm), you can give my CentOS-based custom KDE desktop a spin.This is what I currently use on my workstation and on my laptop, and this is also what I install on my client’s desktop PCs. On older hardware, you can use the previous GNOME-based version.

Die-hard Slackware users can still use packages present on the slackware.uk mirror, though be advised that these are unmaintained. Of course, I’d be glad if someone forked my work and continued to maintain it. Everything’s still in place in the Github repository.

Cheers from the sunny South of France,

Niki Kovacs (a.k.a. Kiki Novak)